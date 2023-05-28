trending:

Campaign

Sununu will make 2024 decision in ‘next week or two’

by Julia Mueller - 05/28/23 10:35 AM ET
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting on Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said on Sunday that he’ll decide whether to get in the 2024 presidential race “in the next week or two.”

“I think very soon,” Sununu said of his timeline on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “I don’t do coy very well. So when I start doing something, I’m 120 percent in. So I think, you know, pretty soon we’ll make a decision. Probably in the next week or two, and we’ll either be go or no go.”

Sununu has previously said he’d make a decision about whether to get in the 2024 race by “late June at the latest.” If he does launch a bid, he’ll join a growing GOP primary contest that includes former President Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — and potentially other high-profile Republicans who are rumored to be considering bids.

“I just want what’s best for the party. It doesn’t have to be the Chris Sununu show all the time. It’s just what’s best so that’s kind of what I’m narrowing down now,” Sununu said on Sunday.

“The money’s been lined up, the support’s been lined up, there’s a pathway to win. All those boxes are checked. The family is on board, which is always a big one. I just gotta make sure it’s right to the party and right for me.”

–Updated at 10:44 a.m.

