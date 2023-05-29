Trump wishes happy Memorial Day to those fighting ‘misfits and lunatic thugs’ within the nation 

Former President Trump wished a happy Memorial Day to “those who gave the ultimate sacrifice” for the nation as well as to those who are “stopping the threats of the terrorists, misfits and lunatic thugs who are working feverishly from within to overturn and destroy our once great nation.”

Trump warned on his social media platform, Truth Social, that the nation “has never been in greater peril than it is right now” and urged his supporters to help him “stop the communists, Marxists and fascist ‘pigs’ at every turn and make American great again!”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump’s top rival for the GOP presidential nomination, offered his own thoughts on Memorial Day during an interview with “Fox & Friends” earlier Monday.

He praised the nation as a “great country built on great values” but warned that the Constitution and Declaration of Independence “don’t run on autopilot if you don’t have people throughout history willing to put on the uniform, risk their lives and indeed give the last full measure of devotion.

“And so today is a day to reflect on those that made the ultimate sacrifice, because if you don’t have people that are willing to do that, then you really can’t have a free society,” he said.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who jumped into the presidential race last week, also offered remarks to honor service members who gave their lives to the nation’s defense.

“Over 1.3 million Americans have lost their lives in service to a greater cause. Today, let us not only reflect but let us be emboldened by their sacrifice, let us live each and every day as a way of saying thank you to the men and women we’ve never met. Our responsibility is to live our lives as Americans because the price is too high for us to live anything less than our very best,” he said in a short video clip posted on Twitter.

“God bless the United States of America and God bless every family who’s lost a loved one to the greater good,” he said.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R), who is also running for the party’s presidential nomination, tweeted: “We should never take our rights and freedoms for granted.”

“Those blessings come with a price paid by so many brave men and women in our military. Let’s honor them today — and every day — with the greatest gift: teaching our kids to love America,” she said.