trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis to attend Iowa senator’s ‘Roast and Ride’ event

by Julia Manchester - 05/30/23 11:55 AM ET
by Julia Manchester - 05/30/23 11:55 AM ET
FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. DeSantis has filed a declaration of candidacy for president, entering the 2024 race as Donald Trump’s top GOP rival (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) will join other announced and potential Republican presidential candidates at Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) annual Roast and Ride in Des Moines on Saturday. 

“I’m so excited to announce that Florida Governor [Ron DeSantis] will be a special guest at my 2023 Roast and Ride!” Ernst said in a Tuesday tweet. “He’s not afraid to take on the woke left, and you won’t want to miss what he has to say on June 3rd!” 

DeSantis will join a number of GOP hopefuls, including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who has yet to announce whether he will run in 2024, will also be in attendance. Former President Trump, who is the clear front-runner in the growing GOP primary field, has not confirmed whether he will attend the gathering. 

DeSantis launched his campaign last week and is headed to Iowa this week.

The Florida governor will campaign Tuesday at Eternity Church in Clive, Iowa, in a bid to appeal to the state’s Evangelical voters. On Wednesday, he will make stops in Sioux City, Council Bluffs, Pella, and Cedar Rapids. 

“We are competing everywhere. Iowa is very important. We’ve gotten an incredible amount of support. I got endorsed by 37 legislators there before I even announced my candidacy,” DeSantis said in a Monday interview on Fox News. “We obviously have a lot in common with Iowa in terms of what Florida has done and what they’ve done under Gov. Kim Reynolds. And I think the groundswell of support has been really, really strong. We’re going to press the case.”

Tags Donald Trump Iowa Joni Ernst Joni Ernst Mike Pence Nikki Haley Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Tim Scott Vivek Ramaswamy

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  2. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  3. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  4. Chick-fil-A DEI hire sparks calls for boycott
  5. Did we just dodge a recession?
  6. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  7. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  8. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  9. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  10. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  11. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
  12. Roy Blunt says Merrick Garland confirmation would’ve been ‘mistake for him ...
  13. Paul proposes conservative alternative to Biden-McCarthy debt deal 
  14. Thank you for your service: You’re fired
  15. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  16. 8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend
  17. Texas lawmakers send anti-DEI bill to Abbott’s desk
  18. Supreme Court preview: the major decisions still to come
Load more

Video

See all Video