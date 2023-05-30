trending:

Campaign

Pence: ‘American people deserve better’ than debt ceiling deal

by Brett Samuels - 05/30/23 2:04 PM ET
Former Vice President Mike Pence
Greg Nash
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Coolidge and the American Project luncheon to celebrate the one-hundredth anniversary of President Coolidge’s term at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is expected to launch a presidential campaign in the coming weeks, voiced his disapproval on Tuesday of a budget deal struck by the White House and House GOP leadership to raise the debt limit and avert a default.

“Congress’ debt limit deal doesn’t just kick the can down the road, it uses Washington smoke and mirror games to make small reforms while weakening our military at a time of increasing threats from foreign adversaries,” Pence said in a statement through his political advocacy group.

“It’s time to be honest with the American people and get everybody to the table to restore fiscal integrity to our nation,” Pence continued. “By ignoring the drivers of our national debt and avoiding honest conversations with the American people, President Biden and the Washington establishment continue to pile the burden of debt onto the backs of our grandchildren, and the American people deserve better.”

The former vice president has advocated for “common sense” reforms to entitlement programs like Social Security and Medicare, which he has argued are a major driver of the national debt and which will become insolvent in the years ahead without congressional action.

The agreement, which was finalized on Saturday, raises the debt ceiling for two years, kicking the issue past the 2024 election. It also includes deals on added work requirements for certain individuals receiving government assistance, claws back COVID-19 relief funds, and sets spending caps for the coming fiscal year.

Pence, who chaired the conservative Republican Study Committee while serving in the House, is the latest high profile Republican to criticize the budget agreement.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who is running for president, called the deal “inadequate” and argued it leaves the country “careening toward bankruptcy.”

Members of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus have also come out in opposition to the legislation.

Still, the bill can pass with bipartisan support if enough Democrats and Republicans support it in the House and Senate.

