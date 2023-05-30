trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/30/23 2:39 PM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/30/23 2:39 PM ET
Gov. Jim Justice speaks during an announcement for his campaign for U.S. Senate at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) is leading incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by 22 points in a hypothetical U.S. Senate matchup in 2024, according to a new poll.

­In a new East Carolina University (ECU) Center for Survey Research poll of registered voters in West Virginia, Justice leads Manchin, 54 percent to 32 percent, in a hypothetical 2024 race, with 13 percent of respondents saying they were undecided. 

The same survey found that Justice had a job-approval rating of 57 percent, with a 29 percent disapproval rating. Manchin’s job-approval rating was at 33 percent, with a 59 percent disapproval. 

Justice currently serves as West Virginia’s governor and recently announced a run for Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Conservative Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) also announced his candidacy for Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat.

Manchin, a Democrat, has not announced whether he would run for reelection in 2024, and he has entertained speculation that he could make a bid for the White House in 2024 instead.

In a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary matchup, Justice holds a decisive lead against Mooney, the candidate more closely aligned with Trump. Justice leads by 41 percentage points, with 53 percent to Mooney’s 12 percent. 

In another hypothetical 2024 Senate matchup, Manchin and Mooney are about deadlocked, with Mooney polling at 41 percent and Manchin at 40 percent, with 18 percent undecided. 

The survey also asked whether Sen. Manchin should remain a Democrat or switch parties. Respondents were split, with 33 percent saying he should stay a Democrat, and 33 percent saying he should join the Republican party. Fourteen percent said Manchin should become an independent, and 21 percent said they were not sure. 

West Virginia respondents overwhelmingly said they would support Trump over any other candidate in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary. Among West Virginia’s voters, Trump polls at 54 percent, followed by DeSantis at 9 percent. Other candidates and potential candidates poll below 6 percent.

Tags 2024 presidential election Alex Mooney Jim Justice Jim Justice joe manchin Joe Manchin U.S. Senate West Virginia West Virginia Senate race

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  5. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  6. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  7. Did we just dodge a recession?
  8. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  9. Paul proposes conservative alternative to debt deal that caps total spending
  10. Key House conservative on debt deal: ‘There’s a reason Mitt Romney supports ...
  11. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
  12. Congress races to pass debt ceiling bill ahead of Monday deadline
  13. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  14. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  15. McCarthy: Student loan payment pause ‘gone’ under debt ceiling deal
  16. Manchin ‘absolutely’ thinks Congress will pass Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling ...
  17. 8 killed, 71 injured in mass shootings over long holiday weekend
  18. DeSantis Disney governing board appointee quits a few months into job
Load more

Video

See all Video