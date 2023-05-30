Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race

Gov. Jim Justice (R-W.Va.) is leading incumbent Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by 22 points in a hypothetical U.S. Senate matchup in 2024, according to a new poll.

­In a new East Carolina University (ECU) Center for Survey Research poll of registered voters in West Virginia, Justice leads Manchin, 54 percent to 32 percent, in a hypothetical 2024 race, with 13 percent of respondents saying they were undecided.

The same survey found that Justice had a job-approval rating of 57 percent, with a 29 percent disapproval rating. Manchin’s job-approval rating was at 33 percent, with a 59 percent disapproval.

Justice currently serves as West Virginia’s governor and recently announced a run for Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat in 2024. Conservative Rep. Alex Mooney (R-W.Va.) also announced his candidacy for Manchin’s U.S. Senate seat.

Manchin, a Democrat, has not announced whether he would run for reelection in 2024, and he has entertained speculation that he could make a bid for the White House in 2024 instead.

In a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary matchup, Justice holds a decisive lead against Mooney, the candidate more closely aligned with Trump. Justice leads by 41 percentage points, with 53 percent to Mooney’s 12 percent.

In another hypothetical 2024 Senate matchup, Manchin and Mooney are about deadlocked, with Mooney polling at 41 percent and Manchin at 40 percent, with 18 percent undecided.

The survey also asked whether Sen. Manchin should remain a Democrat or switch parties. Respondents were split, with 33 percent saying he should stay a Democrat, and 33 percent saying he should join the Republican party. Fourteen percent said Manchin should become an independent, and 21 percent said they were not sure.

West Virginia respondents overwhelmingly said they would support Trump over any other candidate in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary. Among West Virginia’s voters, Trump polls at 54 percent, followed by DeSantis at 9 percent. Other candidates and potential candidates poll below 6 percent.