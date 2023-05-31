Christie expected to announce presidential bid next week: reports

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) is expected to launch his 2024 bid for the White House next week in New Hampshire, according to multiple reports.

Christie, who has become a staunch critic of former President Trump, has been mulling a GOP bid for the presidency for months. The former governor, who also ran for the White House in 2016, is slated to make his announcement at Saint Anselm College at 6:30 p.m. on June 6, Axios first reported.

CNN also reported that Christie is expected to announce his candidacy next week, citing unidentified three sources familiar with his plans.

The reports come after Christie’s allies launched a super PAC this week ahead of his expected presidential bid. The PAC, dubbed “Tell It Like It Is,” will be led by Republican operative Brain Jones and Republican National Committee members Bill Palatucci and Russ Schriefer.

Christie, a former ally and friend of Trump, has ramped up his attacks on the former president over the last few months. He has said that he cannot back Trump’s reelection bid and has tried to present himself as “the viable Trump alternative.”

Christie, who has regularly criticized Trump in his role as an on-air contributor for ABC’s “This Week,” has repeatedly said that he does not believe Republicans will win if Trump is the GOP nominee.

The former governor’s expected announcement would mark his second bid for the presidency after a lackluster performance in the 2016 GOP primary, when he finished sixth in New Hampshire before pulling out of the election. Christie, along with other Republican candidates, has already made several trips during this cycle to the early voting state of New Hampshire.

Christie is currently trailing in polling of a hypothetical 2024 GOP presidential primary. In the RealClear Politics polling average, Christie is polling at 1 percent, significantly behind Trump, who is atop the Republican field with an average of 53.2 percent in recent surveys.

Christie would join a growing pool of GOP candidates set to challenge Trump, including, among others, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.).

–Developing