Trump silent on debt limit bill as other Republicans step up criticism

Former President Trump has yet to weigh in on the budget agreement to raise the debt ceiling struck between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), even as his competitors in the 2024 GOP primary field overwhelmingly voice opposition to the deal.

Trump has posted numerous times on Truth Social in the days since Biden and McCarthy announced the agreement, but the former president has not addressed the deal in any fashion.

Trump’s most recent comments on the debt ceiling came May 19, when he said Republicans “should not make a deal on the debt ceiling unless they get everything they want.”

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on where the former president now stands on the deal.

The final agreement raises the debt ceiling for two years, kicking the issue past the 2024 election. It also includes deals on added work requirements for certain individuals receiving government assistance, claws back COVID-19 relief funds, and sets spending caps for the coming fiscal year.

It is a potentially thorny issue for Trump to weigh in on. Several other GOP 2024 presidential candidates have publicly criticized the deal, as have numerous Republican lawmakers who are typically Trump allies, arguing the legislation doesn’t do enough to curb spending.

But the former president remains close with McCarthy, whose future is on the line as he whips the deal ahead of a Wednesday night vote. Trump urged Republicans to back McCarthy for Speaker earlier this year amid a grueling battle within the House conference, and the two still talk regularly.

Trump’s rivals have in recent days bashed the deal.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a former House member who officially launched his White House run last week, called the deal “inadequate” and argued it leaves the country “careening toward bankruptcy.”

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), another 2024 candidate, said he would not vote for the legislation in the Senate.

Nikki Haley, who is also a presidential candidate, swiped at both frontrunners in critiquing the latest agreement. She noted DeSantis voted for a major spending bill in 2018 as a congressman, which Trump signed into law.