Pro-Trump Republican accused of misrepresenting military record ends second bid against Kaptur in Ohio

Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski, who has been accused of misrepresenting his military record, announced Tuesday he was withdrawing from the race to unseat Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Majewski’s second bid for Kaptur’s seat lasted less than two months; he formally announced his campaign in mid-April. In 2022, he won the Republican nomination and secured former President Trump’s support in the race before losing to Kaptur in the general election.

Majewski said in his Tuesday announcement that he was withdrawing in order to care for his ailing mother.

“Unfortunately, I have to bow out of the race for OH09 due to my mothers health. Last cycle, I lost my father before the primary election and I can’t risk not giving my full attention to my family. But don’t fret, I love this country too much to stay idle,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to all of those who have supported me on this journey thus far. Your generosity and encouragement have been invaluable to me and will never be forgotten,” he added.

“Moving forward, my commitment to our country remains unwavering. I will continue to stand up for what is right and work hard toward building a better future for Ohio. God bless you all.”

Majewski came under fire leading up to the 2022 midterms after reports surfaced that he misrepresented his military background.

The Associated Press reported that the Air Force could not corroborate Majewski’s claims that he served in Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The AP also reported his campaign falsely claimed Majewski’s involvement in a brawl prevented the candidate from re-enlisting in the Air Force; in reality, it was a drunk driving incident that caused his demotion.