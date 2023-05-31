trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pro-Trump Republican accused of misrepresenting military record ends second bid against Kaptur in Ohio

by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/31/23 11:48 AM ET
by Sarah Fortinsky - 05/31/23 11:48 AM ET
(AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar) and (AP Photo/Ken Blaze)
J.R. Majewski and Rep. Marcy Kaptur

Ohio Republican J.R. Majewski, who has been accused of misrepresenting his military record, announced Tuesday he was withdrawing from the race to unseat Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Majewski’s second bid for Kaptur’s seat lasted less than two months; he formally announced his campaign in mid-April. In 2022, he won the Republican nomination and secured former President Trump’s support in the race before losing to Kaptur in the general election.

Majewski said in his Tuesday announcement that he was withdrawing in order to care for his ailing mother. 

“Unfortunately, I have to bow out of the race for OH09 due to my mothers health. Last cycle, I lost my father before the primary election and I can’t risk not giving my full attention to my family. But don’t fret, I love this country too much to stay idle,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I cannot express how grateful I am to all of those who have supported me on this journey thus far. Your generosity and encouragement have been invaluable to me and will never be forgotten,” he added.

“Moving forward, my commitment to our country remains unwavering. I will continue to stand up for what is right and work hard toward building a better future for Ohio. God bless you all.”

Majewski came under fire leading up to the 2022 midterms after reports surfaced that he misrepresented his military background.

The Associated Press reported that the Air Force could not corroborate Majewski’s claims that he served in Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The AP also reported his campaign falsely claimed Majewski’s involvement in a brawl prevented the candidate from re-enlisting in the Air Force; in reality, it was a drunk driving incident that caused his demotion. 

Tags 2024 elections J.R. Majewski Marcy Kaptur Marcy Kaptur Military service members

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Debt ceiling live coverage: Chorus of ‘no’ votes grows
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  5. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  6. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  7. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  8. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  9. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  10. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  11. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  12. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  13. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  14. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  15. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  16. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  17. House Republican says there won’t be a default if debt bill fails
  18. How Moscow drone attack helps ‘shatter the myth’ of Putin’s war 
Load more

Video

See all Video