trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis: Trump’s ‘whole family moved to Florida under my governorship’

by Julia Shapero - 05/31/23 1:48 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 05/31/23 1:48 PM ET

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) countered a jab Tuesday from former President Trump about his COVID-19 response, saying that the former president’s “whole family” moved to Florida under his governorship. 

“This is new,” DeSantis told NewsNation’s Kellie Meyer at a press conference when asked about Trump’s latest comments. “Six months ago, he would have never said that, right? He used to say how great Florida was.”

“Hell, his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship,” he quipped.

Trump took aim at the Florida governor in a Truth Social post Tuesday, noting that the state had the third highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in 2021.

“So why do they say that DeSanctus did a good job?” the former president asked. “New York had fewer deaths! Also, he shut down the State, and even its beaches (unlike other Republican Governors).”

However, Florida is also the third largest state in the country. The Sunshine State sits more in the middle of the pack when COVID-19 deaths are scaled by 100,000 people, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DeSantis also suggested Tuesday that Trump should focus his efforts on President Biden rather than himself.

“Look if someone is saying that, I am gonna counterpunch. I am gonna fight back on it,” he said. “I am going to focus my fire on Biden, and I think he should do the same. He gives Biden a free pass.”

“I am focusing on Biden. That’s my focus,” DeSantis added.

The Florida governor formally announced his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination last week in a glitch-ridden Twitter Spaces event.

While he is the only candidate to make headway against Trump in the polls so far, DeSantis remains more than 30 points behind the former president, according to a polling average from FiveThirtyEight.

Tags 2024 GOP presidential primary 2024 presidential election COVID-19 Donald Trump Florida Joe Biden Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Debt ceiling live updates: McCarthy faces more ‘no’ votes
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  4. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  5. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  6. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  7. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  8. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  9. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  10. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  11. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  12. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  13. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  14. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  15. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  16. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  17. The Economic Snapshot: CEO Summit
  18. DeSantis: Trump’s ‘whole family moved to Florida under my governorship’
Load more

Video

See all Video