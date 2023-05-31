Tim Scott voting against debt limit bill amid 2024 campaign

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said Wednesday that he would be voting against the debt ceiling plan struck between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden as House Republicans get ready to vote on the bill later in the day.

During an interview with Axios, Scott commended McCarthy for his efforts in negotiating with Biden, but the South Carolina Republican-turned-2024-presidential-candidate said he disagreed with a key aspect of the bill, which would allow the debt ceiling to be raised through early 2025.

“The question I asked myself is ‘At the end of the negotiation, is it in our best interest as a nation to allow Joe Biden, someone we cannot trust on spending, to have an open checkbook, no limit on the credit card until the end of his term?'” Scott said during an Axios event.

“My answer is ‘no.’ So the fact that the current deal allows for him to continue to spend however much he does with no limit is something that I can’t support,” he added.

Scott’s comments come one week since he officially launched his GOP White House bid, becoming the latest Republican to enter the 2024 primary. Scott has pitched himself as a positive opportunist — a starkly different candidate from former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the two frontrunners in the race, who have taken jabs at each other.

The South Carolina Republican is uniquely the only candidate in the 2024 GOP field who will actually vote on the debt ceiling plan. While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave his blessing to the McCarthy-Biden agreement, the bill faces an uphill climb in the House and Senate.