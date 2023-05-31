trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Tim Scott voting against debt limit bill amid 2024 campaign

by Caroline Vakil - 05/31/23 1:32 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 05/31/23 1:32 PM ET
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)
Greg Nash
Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) arrives to the Capitol for a vote on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said Wednesday that he would be voting against the debt ceiling plan struck between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden as House Republicans get ready to vote on the bill later in the day.

During an interview with Axios, Scott commended McCarthy for his efforts in negotiating with Biden, but the South Carolina Republican-turned-2024-presidential-candidate said he disagreed with a key aspect of the bill, which would allow the debt ceiling to be raised through early 2025. 

“The question I asked myself is ‘At the end of the negotiation, is it in our best interest as a nation to allow Joe Biden, someone we cannot trust on spending, to have an open checkbook, no limit on the credit card until the end of his term?'” Scott said during an Axios event

“My answer is ‘no.’ So the fact that the current deal allows for him to continue to spend however much he does with no limit is something that I can’t support,” he added.

Scott’s comments come one week since he officially launched his GOP White House bid, becoming the latest Republican to enter the 2024 primary. Scott has pitched himself as a positive opportunist — a starkly different candidate from former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), the two frontrunners in the race, who have taken jabs at each other. 

The South Carolina Republican is uniquely the only candidate in the 2024 GOP field who will actually vote on the debt ceiling plan. While Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave his blessing to the McCarthy-Biden agreement, the bill faces an uphill climb in the House and Senate. 

Tags 2024 debt ceiling Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy Ron DeSantis Senate Tim Scott

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Debt ceiling live updates: McCarthy faces more 'no' votes
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Special counsel subpoenas Trump White House staffers over Krebs firing: report
  4. Democrats put potential headache of passing debt ceiling rule on McCarthy
  5. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  6. Utah Republican announces resignation from Congress
  7. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  8. Fox’s Brit Hume runs to McEnany’s defense: Trump attack ‘immature’ 
  9. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  10. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  11. Amazon workers planning walkout at Seattle headquarters
  12. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  13. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  14. ‘No’ votes: These House Republicans say they will vote against debt ceiling ...
  15. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  16. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  17. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  18. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
Load more

Video

See all Video