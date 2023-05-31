Nikki Haley’s husband to deploy to Africa amid 2024 bid

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s husband will set out on a deployment with the South Carolina National Guard to Africa in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with the deployment.

Michael Haley’s deployment with the state’s National Guard will be in support of the United States Africa Command. He will likely remain on deployment through the spring of 2024.

“Our family, like every military family, is ready to make personal sacrifices when our loved one answers the call. We could not be prouder of Michael and his military brothers and sisters,” Nikki Haley said in a statement Wednesday. “Their commitment to protecting our freedom is a reminder of how blessed we are to live in America.”

Michael Haley is currently a major in the South Carolina National Guard. He joined the military branch in 2006 as an officer. In 2013, he deployed to Afghanistan’s Helmand Province.

His deployment comes as Nikki Haley continues to barnstorm through early presidential nominating states as a part of her presidential campaign. Haley will attend Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) annual Roast and Ride event with a number of the other Republican presidential hopefuls Saturday and will participate in a CNN town hall Sunday.