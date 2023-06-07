trending:

Campaign

North Dakota governor launches long-shot 2024 GOP bid

by Caroline Vakil - 06/07/23 12:58 PM ET
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks as he kicks off his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Fargo, N.D. Burgum, 66, joins a long list of contenders hoping to dent former President Donald Trump’s early lead in the race. The governor of the nation’s fourth-least populous state announced his candidacy in The Wall Street Journal. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is joining the growing 2024 primary field, becoming the latest Republican aiming to challenge former President Trump for the party’s nomination.

Burgum, who has served as the governor of the Peace Garden State since 2016, launched a long-shot bid for the White House on Wednesday while speaking in Fargo. Burgum’s formal campaign launch followed multiple news reports suggesting a White House bid was in the works.

The North Dakota governor argued the country needed new leadership in his pitch to supporters in the state.

“We need a leader who’s experienced firsthand that we win as a country when our innovators and entrepreneurs can soar and when every single person … can grow and thrive,” Burgum said Wednesday. 

“To unlock the best of America, we need a leader who’s clearly focused on three things: economy, energy and national security, … and that is why today, I’m officially announcing I’m running for the president of the United States of America.”

His entry follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), widely seen as Trump’s chief 2024 rival; Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), all of whom recently threw their hats into the ring.

Trump still dominates in most national 2024 polls, with DeSantis usually polling second. But Burgum, a former Microsoft executive, said he’s undeterred.

“There’s a value to being underestimated all the time,” Burgum told The Forum Editorial Board in an interview published last month. “That’s a competitive advantage.”

Updated at 12:55 p.m. EDT.

