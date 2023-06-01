trending:

Campaign

Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House

by Julia Manchester - 06/01/23 1:38 PM ET
Former President Trump pushed back against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s argument that it would take two terms to finish the job in the White House, telling a crowd in Iowa on Thursday that it would only take him six months.

“I’ve been watching DeSanctus go out and say ‘I’ve got eight years. It’s going to be eight years,'” Trump said, mocking DeSantis. 

“Let me tell you something, you should vote against him,” he continued. “It will take me six months to have it totally the way it was. We’ll have it fast. It’s drilling, it’s the wall, and it’s getting criminals out of our country that have been allowed to come in so freely.” 

The former president made the comments at a campaign stop at the Westside Conservative Club in Des Moines. Bound by the 22nd Amendment, Trump can only serve four more years.

Trump’s comments follow remarks from DeSantis at his campaign kickoff event in Des Moines earlier this week.

“Let’s just be clear, it really does take two terms as president to be able to finish this job. The bureaucracy is so entrenched that I think we can bring George Washington back. And I don’t think he could fix it in one single four-year term,” DeSantis said. 

The feud between Trump and DeSantis has increased over the week since DeSantis officially launched his presidential campaign. Trump has mocked DeSantis for the pronunciation of his last name and referred to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious,” while DeSantis has called those remarks “petty” and “juvenile.”

