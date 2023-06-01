trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Hoyer endorses Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland Senate race

by Mychael Schnell - 06/01/23 6:23 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 06/01/23 6:23 PM ET
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) endorsed Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks for Maryland’s open Senate seat on Thursday at a campaign event in Suitland, Maryland. (Photo courtesy Hoyer campaign)

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) endorsed Angela Alsobrooks (D) in Maryland’s Senate race Thursday, throwing his support behind the Prince George’s County executive over his House colleague Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).

Hoyer — who previously served as House majority leader — endorsed Alsobrooks during a campaign event in Suitland, Md.

“I proudly offer Angela Alsobrooks my endorsement for the United States Senate,” Hoyer said in a statement. 

“It’s rare to find leaders who understand and respect history while putting forward a bold vision for the future. I have long known that Angela is one of those exceptional leaders. I ask all Marylanders to join me in sending her strong, experienced, and compelling voice to the United States Senate,” he added.

Alsobrooks and Trone are running to succeed Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) in the upper chamber, after the senator announced in early May that he would not seek a fourth term. The retirement opened up a rare Senate vacancy in Maryland, a blue state.

Trone rolled out his campaign for Senate days after Cardin’s announcement, and Alsobrooks followed shortly after. Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando and Jerome Segal — activist, philosopher, president of the Jewish Peace Lobby and the founder of the socialist “Bread and Roses” party — are also in the race.

One other high-profile Democrat could enter the already crowded primary field — Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), who said he was going to “seriously investigate” a bid shortly after Cardin’s announcement.

Last month, Raskin told reporters he was “leaning right in the middle” when asked about where he is on the decision; “I’m wavering back and forth,” he added.

Alsobrooks welcomed the support from Hoyer following his endorsement Thursday.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement and support of Congressman Hoyer, who has been a wonderful colleague, mentor and friend, offering his partnership and spirit of collaboration throughout my career,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

“I will work to ensure that all Marylanders have what I want for my own family; safe communities, access to a quality education, jobs and economic opportunities. We will go farther together.”

Tags Angela Alsobrooks Maryland Senate Race Steny Hoyer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  2. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  3. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
  4. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  5. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  6. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  7. Debt ceiling live updates: Senate scrambles with default deadline looming
  8. Trump responds to Biden’s fall on stage: ‘Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt’
  9. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  10. ‘Soft food’ to ‘good faith’: How Biden and McCarthy came together on ...
  11. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  12. Fox News makes changes to weekend prime-time lineup 
  13. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  14. Pride Month feels different as threats, fear of violence grows
  15. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  16. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  17. Trump pushes back on DeSantis argument about serving eight years in White House
  18. Paul to force tough debt ceiling vote to cut total spending 
Load more

Video

See all Video