Hoyer endorses Angela Alsobrooks in Maryland Senate race

Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) endorsed Angela Alsobrooks (D) in Maryland’s Senate race Thursday, throwing his support behind the Prince George’s County executive over his House colleague Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).

Hoyer — who previously served as House majority leader — endorsed Alsobrooks during a campaign event in Suitland, Md.

“I proudly offer Angela Alsobrooks my endorsement for the United States Senate,” Hoyer said in a statement.

“It’s rare to find leaders who understand and respect history while putting forward a bold vision for the future. I have long known that Angela is one of those exceptional leaders. I ask all Marylanders to join me in sending her strong, experienced, and compelling voice to the United States Senate,” he added.

Alsobrooks and Trone are running to succeed Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) in the upper chamber, after the senator announced in early May that he would not seek a fourth term. The retirement opened up a rare Senate vacancy in Maryland, a blue state.

Trone rolled out his campaign for Senate days after Cardin’s announcement, and Alsobrooks followed shortly after. Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando and Jerome Segal — activist, philosopher, president of the Jewish Peace Lobby and the founder of the socialist “Bread and Roses” party — are also in the race.

One other high-profile Democrat could enter the already crowded primary field — Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), who said he was going to “seriously investigate” a bid shortly after Cardin’s announcement.

Last month, Raskin told reporters he was “leaning right in the middle” when asked about where he is on the decision; “I’m wavering back and forth,” he added.

Alsobrooks welcomed the support from Hoyer following his endorsement Thursday.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement and support of Congressman Hoyer, who has been a wonderful colleague, mentor and friend, offering his partnership and spirit of collaboration throughout my career,” Alsobrooks said in a statement.

“I will work to ensure that all Marylanders have what I want for my own family; safe communities, access to a quality education, jobs and economic opportunities. We will go farther together.”