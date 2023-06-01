trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox News host

by Lauren Sforza - 06/01/23 9:57 PM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/01/23 9:57 PM ET

A New Hampshire Republican is flipping his endorsement from former President Trump to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), pointing to his recent criticism of Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany.

New Hampshire state Rep. James Spillane confirmed in a statement to The Hill that he will be backing DeSantis for the 2024 GOP primary election, citing Trump’s treatment of McEnany, who served under the former president as his press secretary — pushed him to make the switch.

“I can no longer continue endorsing former President Trump. I am officially withdrawing my endorsement, as his most recent attack on Kayleigh McEnany is beyond comprehension and explanation,” Spillane said in a statement. “Against my deepest hopes that Trump had learned some measure of control, he has attacked those who have been his staunchest supporters with no regard for their loyalty.”

“The people of NH, and the people of this nation, deserve messages of positivity and hope, not negative attacks and degradation as we have seen is the hallmark of the Biden administration,” he added.

Trump slammed his former press secretary in a Truth Social post earlier this week, accusing her of reporting on “wrong poll numbers.” He said in the post that “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”.

Spillane’s switch to DeSantis comes more than a month after the Trump campaign announced that more than 50 members of the New Hampshire state legislature, including Spillane, had endorsed him. Spillane also said in his statement that he told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that he would not endorse the former president if he went negative in his campaign.

“I cannot condone the vitriol and disregard for others that Trump has been exhibiting, and I withdraw my endorsement immediately,” he said. “I am endorsing Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.”

“I pray for the nation that DeSantis remains true to his positive messaging and continues on to win the Republican primary with his vision of positive American success,” he added.

The New Hampshire Journal first reported that Spillane was making the switch.

Tags 2024 elections Donald Trump James Spillane Kayleigh McEnany Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate approves bill to avert national default, sending it to Biden’s desk 
  2. In Ukraine, Russia is nearly down to its nukes
  3. Biden falls on stage during Air Force graduation ceremony
  4. Senate passes measure to halt Biden’s student debt forgiveness
  5. Debt ceiling live updates: Senate begins amendment votes, aims to pass debt ...
  6. Schumer announces agreement to pass debt ceiling bill late Thursday 
  7. Former Trump lawyer: Reported audio ‘eviscerates’ defense in documents ...
  8. Why Alito, Kagan recusal decisions at Supreme Court raised eyebrows 
  9. The Memo: How Chris Christie could be a wild card in 2024 GOP race
  10. NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox ...
  11. Trump says he told Hannity not to joke about Biden’s cognitive ability
  12. Trump on reported audio discussing classified document: ‘Everything I did was ...
  13. DeSantis snaps at reporter: ‘Are you blind?’
  14. Ketanji Brown Jackson issues solo dissent in ruling against Teamsters strike
  15. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  16. Trump responds to Biden’s fall on stage: ‘Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt’
  17. Biden responds to fall during Air Force ceremony: ‘I got sandbagged’
  18. Senate defense hawks hold up debt ceiling bill in protest of cuts, lack of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video