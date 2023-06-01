NH Republican flips endorsement from Trump to DeSantis, citing criticism of Fox News host

A New Hampshire Republican is flipping his endorsement from former President Trump to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), pointing to his recent criticism of Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany.

New Hampshire state Rep. James Spillane confirmed in a statement to The Hill that he will be backing DeSantis for the 2024 GOP primary election, citing Trump’s treatment of McEnany, who served under the former president as his press secretary — pushed him to make the switch.

“I can no longer continue endorsing former President Trump. I am officially withdrawing my endorsement, as his most recent attack on Kayleigh McEnany is beyond comprehension and explanation,” Spillane said in a statement. “Against my deepest hopes that Trump had learned some measure of control, he has attacked those who have been his staunchest supporters with no regard for their loyalty.”

“The people of NH, and the people of this nation, deserve messages of positivity and hope, not negative attacks and degradation as we have seen is the hallmark of the Biden administration,” he added.

Trump slammed his former press secretary in a Truth Social post earlier this week, accusing her of reporting on “wrong poll numbers.” He said in the post that “The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”.

Spillane’s switch to DeSantis comes more than a month after the Trump campaign announced that more than 50 members of the New Hampshire state legislature, including Spillane, had endorsed him. Spillane also said in his statement that he told Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) that he would not endorse the former president if he went negative in his campaign.

“I cannot condone the vitriol and disregard for others that Trump has been exhibiting, and I withdraw my endorsement immediately,” he said. “I am endorsing Ron DeSantis for president in 2024.”

“I pray for the nation that DeSantis remains true to his positive messaging and continues on to win the Republican primary with his vision of positive American success,” he added.

The New Hampshire Journal first reported that Spillane was making the switch.