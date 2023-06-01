Cheney not ruling out 2024 bid: Focused on making sure Trump ‘isn’t anywhere close to the Oval Office’

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wi.), a longtime critic of former President Trump, said that she has not ruled out a 2024 bid for president.

“I’m not making any announcements today,” she said while speaking at an event at the Mackinac Policy Conference in Michigan, adding “I am really focused on making sure that Donald Trump isn’t anywhere close to the Oval Office.”

Cheney was on the House select committee that probed the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol and has voiced her criticism for the former president’s involvement in the attacks. She also said that she will campaign against those who have denied the results of the 2020 election, including Trump who has maintained that the election was “stolen” from him.

Cheney launched a new ad targeting Trump earlier this month in New Hampshire, saying in a voiceover that he is the “only president in American history who has refused to guarantee the peaceful transfer of power.”

“Donald Trump has proven he is unfit for office. Donald Trump is a risk America can never take again,” Cheney narrated over clips of Trump and the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Trump is now facing probes into his involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks as well as his alleged attempts to interfere with the Georgia elections in 2020.

Cheney said last September that she would not be a Republican on the ballot if she ran for the White House in the future, fueling speculation that she could mount an independent bid for the president.

When asked by moderator Devin Scillian on Thursday if she would consider a third-party run for election, she said that she has not ruled it out.

“I think that we have to have good people, and I don’t know yet what that is going to look like,” she responded, adding that she has not ruled out a future run.