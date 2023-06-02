trending:

Campaign

Haley on Biden fall: US ‘could end up with President Harris’

by Julia Shapero - 06/02/23 7:41 AM ET
Associated Press

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley suggested on Thursday that the U.S. could “end up with President Harris” if President Biden is reelected, after he fell on stage at the Air Force Academy commencement.

“No one should feel good about watching the President fall,” Haley told Fox News Digital. “While this is hard to see, we have to be honest with the American people. Our enemies see the same TV clips and wonder who is in charge.”

“Joe Biden is the oldest president in history, and if he’s reelected, we could end up with a President Harris,” she added. “This is why I have repeatedly called for mental competency tests and term limits for politicians. It’s time for a new generation of leadership in Washington.”

The 80-year-old president took a spill on stage after congratulating the last of the Air Force graduates at Thursday’s ceremony. He was uninjured in the incident, which he blamed on a sandbag on stage.

“I got sandbagged,” Biden joked to reporters, after landing back in Washington later in the day.

Haley has previously taken aim at the president’s age, suggesting that he is unlikely to make it to the end of a second term.

“I think we can all be very clear and say with a matter of fact that if you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris because the idea that he would make until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley said in April.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has also called for mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old, since she first launched her bid for the Republican nomination in February.

