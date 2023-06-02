trending:

DeSantis on correct pronunciation of last name: ‘Winner’

by Julia Shapero - 06/02/23 9:58 AM ET
Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event at Port Neal Welding, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) evaded questions about the pronunciation of his last name on Thursday, claiming the correct version is “winner.”

“This is ridiculous,” DeSantis said on Fox News. “These stupid things. Listen, the way to pronounce my last name? Winner.”

The Republican presidential candidate has switched back and forth between two different pronunciations of his last name, even just within the last week, according to Axios.

Former President Trump criticized DeSantis over the discrepancy on Wednesday, claiming that the Florida governor “wants to change his name.”

“He is demanding that people call him DeeeSantis, rather than DaSantis,” Trump said in a Truth Social post. “Actually, I like ‘Da’ better, a nicer flow, so I am happy he is changing it. 

“He gets very upset when people, including reporters, don’t pronounce it correctly. Therefore, he shouldn’t mind, DeSanctimonious?” the former president added, using his nickname for the Florida governor.

DeSantis recently lashed out at his opponent over the nickname, calling it “petty” and “juvenile.”

“I don’t think that’s what voters want,” DeSantis said in an interview with “The Pulse of New Hampshire” on Thursday, adding, “Honestly, I think that his conduct, which he’s been doing for years now, I think that’s one of the reasons he’s not in the White House now because I think he alienated too many voters for things that really don’t matter.”

