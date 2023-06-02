DeSantis calls Biden’s fall at Air Force graduation ‘sad’ and ‘frustrating’

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called President Biden’s fall at the Air Force Academy graduation Thursday “sad” and “frustrating.”

“It’s a sad thing to see,” DeSantis said in Beaufort County, S.C., on Friday. “You don’t want to see anyone do that. But it was frustrating because honestly that was symbolic of the state of our country.”

“Our country continues to stub its toe,” he added. “Our country continues to trip and fall. Our country continues to go in the wrong direction.”

Biden fell on stage at the Air Force Academy commencement ceremony Thursday, after he reportedly tripped over a sandbag.

“I got sandbagged,” he joked to reporters after returning to Washington.

However, the tumble added fuel to concerns about the 80-year-old president’s age and fitness for office as he vies for reelection next year.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is also running for the Republican nomination, suggested Thursday that if Biden is reelected, “we could end up with a President Harris.”

“No one should feel good about watching the President fall,” she said. “While this is hard to see, we have to be honest with the American people. Our enemies see the same TV clips and wonder who is in charge.”

Former President Trump appeared to commiserate with Biden on Thursday, when he first heard about the spill from a crowd member during a campaign event in Iowa.

“Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt,” Trump said, adding, “You gotta be careful about that, because you don’t want that, even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp.”

Trump had his own unfortunate encounter with a “slippery” ramp during a commencement ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in June 2020. Although he didn’t fall, Trump’s tentative walk down the ramp spurred mockery, as well as questions about his health.