Pence calls for avoiding ‘siren song of populism’ ahead of expected 2024 announcement

Former Vice President Mike Pence called for avoiding the “siren song of populism” in the 2024 presidential election ahead of his own expected announcement that he is joining the race.

Pence said on Saturday during an appearance at Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst’s (R) annual “Roast and Ride” event in Des Moines that Republicans must offer the country a positive vision for the country “grounded in conservative principles” and be willing to “speak hard truths.” He explained that the party should not push for what is popular over what has been proven to work.

“I believe we have to resist the politics of personality and the siren song of populism unmoored to timeless conservative principles, and we need to stand firm on the conservative agenda of life and liberty and a commitment to freedom that has always led us to victory,” Pence said, making a possible subtle reference to the current GOP frontrunner and his former boss, former President Trump.

A source familiar with Pence’s plans has said he plans to announce his bid for president next week during a CNN town hall event, following months of hints and speculation that he would throw his hat in the ring. The event will also take place on his 64th birthday.

“I’m here in Iowa today and I’ll be back a little bit later next week,” the former vice president said. “Because Iowa, Iowa is the place that we shape principle conservative leadership.”



“Over the last two years, Karen and I have spent a lot of time reflecting and praying about everything that this country’s dealing with and what we might do,” he added. “And I don’t have anything to announce today, but I can tell you, what I’ve got [to] announce, come this Wednesday, I’m announcing in Iowa.”

Pence has said in recent months that he believes Republicans would have a better choice than Trump for the GOP nomination when asked if he would support Trump again for the White House.

While the former Indiana governor appeared to hint during his remarks that the GOP should pick an alternative to Trump — who has been considered to have strong populist appeal — Pence also emphasized accomplishments from the Trump administration as part of his own record.

He touted that the administration “rebuilt” the military, cut taxes and regulations to support the economy, heightened border security, cut down on undocumented immigration and appointed three justices to the Supreme Court who were key votes in overturning Roe v. Wade.

Pence said the country needs to “stand up” for U.S. families and leaders need to “speak plainly” about the issues facing the country. He argued that President Biden has weakened the country.

“But the answer, Iowa, is strong, conservative Republican leadership back in the White House,” he said.