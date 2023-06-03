trending:

Campaign

Karl Rove on Trump-DeSantis feud: We learn a lot about candidates by ‘how they trade blows’

by Julia Shapero - 06/03/23 11:12 PM ET
(NACDS/AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr/Charlie Neibergall)

Former George W. Bush aide Karl Rove suggested on Saturday that voters can learn a lot about candidates by “how they trade blows,” as the feud between former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis heats up ahead of the 2024 GOP primary.

“We learn a lot about the candidates by how we see how they trade blows,” he said on Fox News. “We get a sense of their character, we get a sense of their thought process, we get a sense of their inner strength. We decide whether they like them or not. And it’s a helpful process.” 

Rove, who served as a senior advisor and deputy chief of staff to Bush, warned that such infighting during primaries can “go overboard.” However, he also noted that issues in the primaries are often difficult for the opposition to “pick up and run with.”

“Primaries can hurt parties if they become bitter and divisive, but people expect to, you know, they want to see how you’re gonna handle the controversy that you’re gonna see in a general election,” he added.

Since DeSantis officially launched his campaign for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination late last month, he and Trump have ratcheted up their attacks on one another.

Trump has criticized DeSantis’ record on COVID-19, claiming that “even” former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) did better than the Florida governor. DeSantis hit back at the former president, remarking on how Trump “used to say how great Florida was.” 

“Hell, his whole family moved to Florida under my governorship,” DeSantis added. 

Trump has also continued to use the nickname “Ron DeSantimonious” for his opponent, who recently dismissed it as “petty” and “juvenile.”

