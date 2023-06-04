trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

House Republican to DeSantis: Don’t ‘try to out-Trump Donald Trump’

by Julia Mueller - 06/04/23 10:22 AM ET
by Julia Mueller - 06/04/23 10:22 AM ET
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) votes during the sixth ballot for Speaker on the second day of the 118th session of Congress on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) on Sunday gave Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis a bit of advice, telling him he shouldn’t “try to out-Trump Donald Trump” as DeSantis and the former president compete for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

“My advice is not to try to out-Trump Donald Trump. There is nobody that is- really, that operates in the same area as Donald Trump,” Buck said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” 

Instead, Buck encouraged DeSantis to focus on his record.

“And I think Ron DeSantis has a strong record of accomplishment in Florida, when he was dealing with COVID and some other areas, and I think those are the things that he should be running on,” Buck said. 

The lawmaker underscored that he hasn’t endorsed DeSantis and “would go to events” for other GOP presidential candidates, like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) or South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R). 

“But I do think that he – Ron – should do his very best to run on his strong record as governor,” Buck said.

DeSantis launched a much-anticipated 2024 bid recently, joining former President Trump and a growing field of other Republican contenders. Fellow candidate Haley has painted DeSantis as “like Trump, drama and all — but without any of the charm.” 

Tags 2024 2024 presidential election Donald Trump Ken Buck Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene flips on public release of Jan. 6 tapes, claims it could ‘put the ...
  2. New evidence in Trump case bolsters two sets of charges
  3. Chuck Todd stepping down from NBC’s ‘Meet The Press’
  4. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
  5. Pence readies for Trump showdown as 2024 launch approaches
  6. Raskin ‘seriously considering’ Senate bid, to decide by July 4
  7. Karl Rove on Trump-DeSantis feud: We learn a lot about candidates by ‘how ...
  8. Federal judge rules Tennessee restrictions on drag shows unconstitutional
  9. GOP hopefuls slam Trump for comments praising Kim Jong Un
  10. DeSantis shouts down heckler at South Carolina rally
  11. DeSantis defines ‘woke’ as ‘a war on the truth’ after Trump said people ...
  12. Progressive losses mount: Here are five big disappointments
  13. DeSantis’s hard-right brand faces test in New Hampshire
  14. Why Trump’s threats to birthright citizenship spark fear
  15. US military has been observing ‘metallic orbs’ making extraordinary ...
  16. GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin sparks laughter with ‘I don’t want ...
  17. House Republican to DeSantis: Don’t ‘try to out-Trump Donald Trump’
  18. Woman arrested in Washington after refusing treatment for tuberculosis for year
Load more

Video

See all Video