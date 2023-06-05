Ex-Twitter leader Jack Dorsey endorses RFK Jr. for president

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared to endorse anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for the Democratic presidential nomination over the weekend.

Dorsey retweeted a video of Kennedy saying that he could beat former President Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who announced his bid for the White House on Twitter last month. Dorsey captioned the video with, “He can and will.”

Dorsey also responded to comments on his tweet, including one that said, “The DNC would never allow that, are you kidding??”. The former Twitter CEO responded saying, “True but they seem to be more irrelevant by the day.”

Kennedy, who is the nephew of late president John F. Kennedy, launched his campaign for the 2024 Democratic primary in April, becoming the second Democrat after author Marianne Williamson to challenge President Biden for the nomination.

Kennedy said in April that he is challenging Biden because he “disagree[s] fundamentally with him” on where the country is going.

Dorsey also retweeted a link to a Twitter Spaces event featuring Kennedy hosted by Twitter owner Elon Musk and Kennedy. The livestream event is set to be held at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Musk, a self-described free speech proponent, extended the invite to Kennedy after the candidate tweeted that Instagram was not allowing his campaign to make an account on the social media platform.

“To silence a major political candidate is profoundly undemocratic. Social media is the modern equivalent of the town square. How can democracy function if only some candidates have access to it?” Kennedy tweeted at the time.

Meta said Sunday that Kennedy’s personal Instagram account would be restored due to his status as a presidential candidate and that his campaign could now create an account on the platform. This came after his personal Instagram account was suspended in 2021 for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

His anti-vaccine nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, also had its account suspended from Instagram and Facebook last year over spreading misinformation about COVID-19.