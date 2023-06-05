trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Haley calls transgender athletes in sports ‘the women’s issue of our time’

by Brooke Migdon - 06/05/23 12:05 PM ET
by Brooke Migdon - 06/05/23 12:05 PM ET
Republican presidential candidate, former ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley listens as she is introduced before speaking about her abortion policy, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley went after transgender rights during a Republican town hall Sunday in Iowa, calling the debate over whether transgender women and girls should be allowed to compete on sports teams alongside their cisgender peers the “women’s issue of our time.”

“The idea that we have biological boys playing in girls’ sports, it is the women’s issue of our time,” Haley, a former South Carolina governor and former ambassador to the United Nations, told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “My daughter ran track in high school. I don’t even know how I would have that conversation with her.”

Haley also suggested during Sunday’s town hall that allowing transgender girls to use school restrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity is contributing to an increase in suicidal ideation among cisgender teenage girls.

“How are we supposed to get our girls used to the fact that biological boys are in their locker room? And then we wonder why a third of our teenage girls seriously contemplated suicide last year,” Haley said, referencing research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “We should be growing strong girls, confident girls.”

The same CDC report, released in February, found that more than half of young LGBTQ people in the U.S. had experienced poor mental health over the past year, and a staggering 22 percent had attempted suicide. No connection was drawn between thoughts of suicide in teenage girls and the presence of transgender students in school restrooms, locker rooms or sports.

A report released last month by The Trevor Project, an LGBTQ youth suicide prevention organization, found that more than half of transgender and nonbinary children, teens and young adults in the U.S. had seriously considered suicide over the last year.

Since launching her White House bid, Haley in February has zeroed in on transgender issues on the campaign trail, frequently criticizing the inclusion of transgender women and girls in sports and in media.

At a campaign stop in New Hampshire last month, Haley took jabs at Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer at the center of the Bud Light controversy, calling her a “guy, dressed up like a girl, making fun of women.”

“Women don’t act like that,” Haley continued in remarks that were mostly met with silence, according to reporting from Newsweek. “Yet, everybody’s wondering why a third of our teenage girls seriously contemplated suicide last year?”

Tags Nikki Haley Nikki Haley

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Axelrod: Manchin is ‘dead man walking’ in West Virginia 
  2. McCarthy’s biggest victory yet comes with political price
  3. Tim Scott booed on ‘The View’ for praising DeSantis on Disney
  4. Massive sargassum seaweed bloom takes surprising turn
  5. Former Trump attorney says he wouldn’t be surprised if no charges are filed ...
  6. Supreme Court will hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark dispute
  7. No survivors found after plane that sparked fighter jet chase crashes in ...
  8. In Florida, doctors can cite Succubus but educators can’t teach Morrison
  9. Capitol Police stopped a children’s choir from singing the national ...
  10. Video disputes Boebert’s ‘no-show protest’ debt vote claim
  11. California says Florida behind migrant flight to Sacramento
  12. Trump’s GOP skeptics worry as primary field grows
  13. Mike Pence files to run for president
  14. What’s keeping Jack Smith? 
  15. Manchin says Democrats miscalculated on waiting to negotiate debt deal 
  16. Watergate prosecutor on Trump classified documents investigation: ‘I think ...
  17. Americans are waiting longer and longer to get married
  18. Costco shoppers shifting away from specific item; CFO says it’s indicator of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video