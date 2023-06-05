Tim Scott rebuffs hosts of ‘The View’ on racial inequality: ‘Progress in America is palpable’

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) tussled with “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin over how much progress the U.S. has made on addressing racial inequality, during an appearance by the 2024 GOP presidential contender Monday.

“One of the things I think about and one of the reasons why I’m on the show is because of the comments that were made, frankly, on this show that the only way for a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule,” Scott said.

“That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today that the only way to succeed is by being the exception,” he continued.

Scott pushed back at one point when Hostin interrupted him to suggest that his life as a Black man in America was an exception to the reality of most Black men and women in the country.

“I will tell you that if my life is the exception, I can’t imagine —,” Scott said, before Hostin interjected “but it is.”

“But it’s not actually,” Scott pushed back, pointing to former President Obama, Vice President Harris, and former secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice as examples of Black Americans who’ve assumed some of the highest positions of power in the country.

The 2024 presidential candidate also reiterated that the U.S. was making tangible progress on grappling with racial inequality after Hostin pointed to high rates of homelessness. Scott pointed to lowering levels of Black unemployment.

“I’m going to suggest the fact of the matter is that progress in America is palpable, it can be measured in generations,” Scott replied.

Scott’s interview on “The View” follows a fiery back-and-forth with host Joy Behar, who was not on Monday’s show.

Behar criticized Scott’s message of positivity and said he “doesn’t get” racial discrimination, comparing him to Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas.

“He’s one of these guys, like Clarence Thomas, Black Republicans, who believes in pulling yourself up by your bootstraps, rather than understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country,” she said in May. “He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. That’s why they’re Republicans.”

Scott slammed Behar when asked about the comments on a podcast last week. “It is literally the dumbest, most offensive thing I’ve witnessed on TV, to hear these millionaire TV personalities telling me how to live my life as a Black man,” he said.

On the campaign trail in Iowa on Saturday, he told the crowd, “I think it’s time for a conservative with a backbone to look those ladies in the eyes and say you do not have to be an exception to succeed in America,” according to The Daily Mail.

The Republican senator has leaned into optimistic messaging as part of his campaign — notable as much of the Republican presidential field has largely attacked at each other.

The GOP White House field is still set to grow, too: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to formally announce a bid Tuesday while North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Vice President Mike Pence are expected to launch campaigns Wednesday.