trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump bashes Chris Christie over ‘small’ 2024 speech

by Caroline Vakil - 06/06/23 7:45 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 06/06/23 7:45 PM ET
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former President Trump slammed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) on Tuesday amid Christie’s New Hampshire town hall, calling his speech “small.”

Christie, a Republican, formally launched his White House bid during a town hall in Saint Anselm College on Tuesday, criticizing the former president repeatedly by likening him to the Harry Potter villain “Voldemort” and calling him a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog.”

Trump wasted no time responding on his Truth Social platform. 

“How many times did Chris Christie use the word SMALL? Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE? Actually, his speech was SMALL, and not very good. It rambled all over the place, and nobody had a clue of what he was talking about,” Trump wrote. 

“Hard to watch, boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!” he continued.

Though Republicans consider Christie to be a longshot for the GOP presidential nomination, his remarks on Tuesday demonstrated that he’s still a thorn in Trump’s side — raising questions about how Christie’s entrance in the race and repeated criticism of Trump might impact the former president’s standing. 

Some Republicans have speculated that Christie’s pugilistic nature could offer an opening to other Republicans if he takes jabs at candidates like Trump.  But some members of the GOP are apprehensive that his anti-Trump attitude might be rewarded by primary voters with the Republican nomination.

Tags Chris Christie

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  2. ‘Venue matters’: Trump charges could come from Florida federal grand jury
  3. Trump indictment talk puts spotlight on frayed Meadows relationship
  4. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  5. Democrats call for DHS inspector general to resign over deleted text messages
  6. Why Chris Licht didn’t stand a chance
  7. Gavin Newsom to sit with Fox News’s Hannity for interview
  8. Dems accuse GOP’s FBI witness of lying to Congress, refer matter to Garland
  9. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  10. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  11. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  12. Supreme Court strikes down Alabama congressional map in victory for voting ...
  13. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  14. Debt deal strikes blow to housing affordability
  15. Venue change in Trump docs case
  16. Roberts, Kavanaugh side with liberal justices in Alabama voting rights victory 
  17. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  18. Newsom proposes constitutional amendment to restrict access to guns
Load more

Video

See all Video