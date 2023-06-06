Rubio: Anyone in media saying Christie ended my campaign is ‘lazy or dumb’

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Tuesday said anyone in the media claiming that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) snuffed out his 2016 presidential campaign is “lazy or dumb” amid Christie’s 2024 presidential town hall.

“Any political reporter/commentator claiming Christie ‘ended’ my campaign in 2016 is lazy or dumb,” Rubio tweeted. “NH debate sucked because instead of hitting back when attacked like I wanted to, I listened to advice about ‘pivoting’ & not ‘punching down’ on a [Chris Christie] who was at 7% & about to drop out. But it didn’t end my campaign.”

“After NH I finished 2nd in SC & NV, won 3 primaries, almost won Virginia on Super Tuesday, finished with the 3rd most delegates behind Trumps historic campaign & was reelected twice by 8 & 17 points,” he added.

Rubio’s tweet came as Christie held a town hall in New Hampshire, where he formally announced that he’s running for president in 2024. Christie has made his criticism of former President Trump the focal point of his 2024 bid.

Rubio and Christie both vied for the presidency back in 2016, when Christie notably took a number of jabs at the Florida Republican during the New Hampshire primary debate. He mocked Rubio over a “memorized 25-second speech” during the debate as Rubio sought to return to a familiar line during his remarks while responding to the moderators’ questions.

The Florida senator subsequently placed fifth in the New Hampshire primary while Christie placed sixth. Rubio acknowledged at the time that “[a lot] of people are disappointed. I’m disappointed. But I want to tell you that disappointment is on me, not you. I did not do well on Saturday night, so listen to this: That will never happen again!”

Christie exited the race following his disappointing showing in New Hampshire in February 2016, while Rubio dropped out after finishing second to Trump in the Florida primary in March.