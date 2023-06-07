trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

DeSantis adviser joins Heritage effort to lay groundwork for next GOP administration

by Brett Samuels - 06/07/23 12:12 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/07/23 12:12 PM ET
Associated Press/Charles Krupa

A top adviser to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former Trump administration official is joining a conservative effort to lay the groundwork at the personnel and policy level for the next Republican administration.

The Heritage Foundation announced Wednesday that David Dewhirst is joining its “Project 2025” initiative as a senior consultant. Dewhirst has worked for DeSantis’s office in Florida since April. He previously served as principal deputy general counsel at the Commerce Department during the Trump administration, advising then-Secretary Wilbur Ross on legal and policy issues.

“David Dewhirst is a top attorney in the conservative movement. He brings a wealth of experience from serving in both state and federal government,” Paul Dans, director of Project 2025, said in a statement. “We are happy to have David join us as we prepare to deconstruct the administrative state in 2025 and return power to the people.”

Dewhirst will facilitate outreach to presidential candidates and encourage potential staffers in a future GOP administration to add their names to a database Heritage is building as part of the initiative.

“For the next conservative president to succeed, the executive branch must be staffed at every level with proven, conservative leaders from across the country who will courageously and efficiently implement the president’s agenda,” Dewhirst said in a statement.

The Heritage initiative to identify possible personnel and build out detailed policy plans for the next GOP administration comes as the 2024 primary field is taking shape. Former President Trump leads most national polls, followed by DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) and Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) are among the others in the race.

Heritage previously announced that John McEntee, who served as then-President Trump’s personal assistant before leading the White House Presidential Personnel Office, was joining Project 2025 as a senior adviser.

McEntee worked on Trump’s campaign and later joined the White House before his firing in March 2018 for undisclosed security reasons. He later returned to lead the personnel office in 2020, where he reportedly sought out loyalists to serve in the administration.

Tags Donald Trump John McEntee Nikki Haley Ron DeSantis Tim Scott Wilbur Ross

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  2. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  3. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  4. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  5. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  6. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  7. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  8. After conservative revolt, GOP aims to try again on rule vote
  9. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  10. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  11. Protesters scuffle as California school district makes Pride month decision
  12. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  13. Teens are spending less time than ever with friends
  14. Florida confirms it sent migrants to California amid Newsom-DeSantis feud
  15. House Oversight chair introduces contempt resolution for FBI director
  16. Lake Mead water level stalls as Lake Powell continues strong rise
  17. Watch live: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches 2024 bid
  18. CEO Chris Licht to leave CNN
Load more

Video

See all Video