Trump campaign claims he’s been attacked by ‘rabid wolves’ ahead of possible indictment

Former President Trump’s campaign claimed he is being attacked by “rabid wolves” ahead of a possible indictment in the probe into the classified and sensitive documents taken from the White House.

Trump’s campaign released a video Tuesday stating that the “radical left” hates the former president because of his role in appointing justices to the Supreme Court who were key votes in overturning Roe v. Wade, exposing the “deep state” and draining “their precious swamp.”

“And they already know he’ll crush [President] Biden, so like a pack of rapid wolves, they attack,” the narrator states. “So, let’s impeach him. Let’s get tainted radical left prosecutors to charge him.”

The ad repeatedly shows videos of wolves followed by pictures and videos of public figures that Trump has attacked — such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg is pursuing one case against Trump in which the former president was was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments that his former attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the claims, pleading not guilty to all of the counts.

Special counsel Jack Smith has been overseeing two other cases concerning Trump for months — the classified documents probe, as well as an investigation into Trump’s role in the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Trump’s attorneys met with Justice Department (DOJ) prosecutors investigating the documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla., last summer. The front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination lashed out at the investigators in a series of social media posts after the meeting.

“The Marxists and Fascists in the DOJ & FBI are going after me at a level and speed never seen before in our Country, and I did nothing wrong,” he said.

The ad from the campaign states that the investigations are designed to distract from Biden’s “incompetence,” showing video of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and Biden tripping and dropping a pair of glasses.