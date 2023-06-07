trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump campaign claims he’s been attacked by ‘rabid wolves’ ahead of possible indictment

by Jared Gans - 06/07/23 1:50 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 06/07/23 1:50 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an event in Grimes, Iowa, on June 1, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Former President Trump’s campaign claimed he is being attacked by “rabid wolves” ahead of a possible indictment in the probe into the classified and sensitive documents taken from the White House. 

Trump’s campaign released a video Tuesday stating that the “radical left” hates the former president because of his role in appointing justices to the Supreme Court who were key votes in overturning Roe v. Wade, exposing the “deep state” and draining “their precious swamp.” 

“And they already know he’ll crush [President] Biden, so like a pack of rapid wolves, they attack,” the narrator states. “So, let’s impeach him. Let’s get tainted radical left prosecutors to charge him.” 

The ad repeatedly shows videos of wolves followed by pictures and videos of public figures that Trump has attacked — such as former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. 

Bragg is pursuing one case against Trump in which the former president was was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments that his former attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied the claims, pleading not guilty to all of the counts.

Special counsel Jack Smith has been overseeing two other cases concerning Trump for months — the classified documents probe, as well as an investigation into Trump’s role in the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. 

Trump’s attorneys met with Justice Department (DOJ) prosecutors investigating the documents found at his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Fla., last summer. The front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination lashed out at the investigators in a series of social media posts after the meeting. 

“The Marxists and Fascists in the DOJ & FBI are going after me at a level and speed never seen before in our Country, and I did nothing wrong,” he said. 

The ad from the campaign states that the investigations are designed to distract from Biden’s “incompetence,” showing video of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and Biden tripping and dropping a pair of glasses.

Tags 2024 election Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alvin Bragg classified documents Donald Trump indictment Jack Smith Joe Biden Michael Cohen Nancy Pelosi Stormy Daniels Trump campaign

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  2. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  3. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  4. Chris Licht’s big mistakes
  5. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  6. Conservative rebels throw House into limbo
  7. Newsom’s feud with DeSantis turns ugly
  8. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  9. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  10. White Florida woman accused of shooting Black neighbor arrested
  11. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  12. Biden’s fall puts spotlight on GOP’s attacks over president’s age
  13. Protesters scuffle as California school district makes Pride month decision
  14. House Oversight chair introduces contempt resolution for FBI director
  15. House Oversight leaders clash after viewing FBI document on Biden allegations
  16. Schumer withdraws long-awaited judicial nomination vote over attendance issues
  17. Lake Mead water level stalls as Lake Powell continues strong rise
  18. Florida confirms it sent migrants to California amid Newsom-DeSantis feud
Load more

Video

See all Video