Trump says he has not been told he’s being indicted in federal investigation

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has not been told that he’s being indicted as a special counsel investigation into his handling of classified documents shows signs of wrapping up.

“No one has told me I’m being indicted, and I shouldn’t be because I’ve done NOTHING wrong,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he has “assumed for years that I am a Target of the WEAPONIZED DOJ & FBI.”

Trump pointed to previous investigations into possible collusion with Russia, multiple impeachment inquiries and probes into his attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump’s social media post appeared to be in response to a report from Just The News indicating he had been told he was likely to be indicted.

There have been multiple developments in recent days in special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s conduct, but other outlets have not reported on a notification from federal prosecutors directly to Trump.

Trump’s legal team met this week with Justice Department officials, including Smith.

A Florida grand jury convened this week in the case after a lengthy hiatus and heard testimony Wednesday from a former Trump aide.

And Democrats and Republicans went back and forth on Tuesday over a letter Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a vocal Trump ally and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland to obtain more information about special counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into Trump.

Taken together, experts have signaled the developments are a sign that Smith could be nearing a decision on whether to bring charges against the former president.

“I suspect it’s near,” former Attorney General Bill Barr said Tuesday on CBS. “I’ve said for a while that I think this is the most dangerous legal risk facing the former president. And if I had to bet, I would bet that it’s near.”

Smith is simultaneously investigating Trump’s attempts to remain in power after he lost the 2020 election, as well as whether Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving office.

The National Archives spent months seeking the return of presidential records after Trump left office, with Trump’s team eventually turning over a tranche that included nearly 200 classified records. That ignited the Justice Department investigation that spurred the August 2022 search of the property, where the FBI found more than 100 more classified records.

Trump has offered various defenses, including that he had the right to take the documents and that he could unilaterally declassify them without going through any formal process.

The former president on Wednesday called the investigation a “travesty of justice & election interference at a level never seen before,” adding, “Republicans in Congress must make this their #1 issue!!!”