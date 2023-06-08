trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence knocks Trump over Putin praise: ‘I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal’

by Lauren Sforza - 06/08/23 8:06 AM ET
by Lauren Sforza - 06/08/23 8:06 AM ET
Associated Press

Former Vice President Mike Pence took aim late Wednesday at former President Trump for calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “genius” shortly after the invasion of Ukraine last year.

“When Vladimir Putin rolled into Ukraine, the former president called him a genius,” Pence said during his CNN town hall. “I know the difference between a genius and a war criminal, and I know who needs to win in the war in Ukraine, and it’s the people fighting for their freedom and fighting to restore their national sovereignty in Ukraine.”

“And America, it’s not our war, but freedom is our fight, and we need to give the people of Ukraine the ability to fight and defend their territory,” Pence added.

Trump said that Putin was a “genius” in February 2022 for recognizing two breakaway territories in eastern Ukraine before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I went in yesterday, and there was a television screen, and I said, ‘This is genius,’” Trump said at the time on a radio show. “Putin declares a big portion of the Ukraine — of Ukraine — Putin declares it as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful.”

Pence’s latest remarks stood in stark contrast to Trump, who declined to answer when asked during his controversial town hall last month who should win the war. Trump has also claimed that if he were president, he could solve the war in 24 hours.

Pence late Wednesday warned that even if Putin conquered Ukraine, he would not stop there.

“Anybody that thinks Vladimir Putin will stop if he overruns Ukraine has what we say back in Indiana ‘another thing coming.’ He has no intention of stopping,” he said. “He’s made it clear that he wants to recreate that old Soviet sphere of influence in Eastern Europe.”

Tags Donald Trump Mike Pence russia Russia-Ukraine war ukraine

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP warns of pushback ahead of looming Trump indictment
  2. Biden vetoes measure overturning student loan forgiveness plan
  3. California, Texas make legal moves against Florida migrant flights
  4. House cancels votes for rest of week amid floor ‘chaos’
  5. Political world braces for possible federal indictment of Trump
  6. House floor paralyzed by conservative revolt
  7. RFK Jr.’s rising profile sparks Democratic jitters
  8. Conservatives revolt against GOP leaders on House floor
  9. ‘Laundering thin innuendo’: White House attacks Comer’s credibility ahead ...
  10. Judge grants request for George Santos’s bond sponsors to be unsealed
  11. Conservatives stun GOP leaders with dramatic mutiny on House floor
  12. Christie targets Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner: ‘The grift from this family ...
  13. Trump lashes out after lawyers meet with DOJ
  14. The Memo: CNN drama shows network lacks solution to Trump dilemma
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — House Freedom Caucus forces stalemate
  16. Pence argues Jan. 6 is disqualifying for Trump as he launches campaign
  17. FBI’s Wray faces contempt vote: How did we get here?
  18. Debt deal strikes blow to housing affordability
Load more

Video

See all Video