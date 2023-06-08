Biden reelection bid picks up endorsement from construction workers union

A major construction workers union endorsed President Biden’s reelection campaign on Thursday, which is a notable nod for the president from big labor.

The Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA) said they would back Biden and Vice President Harris after other labor groups, including the United Auto Workers, have said they will hold back from an endorsement just yet.

“Every decision President Biden has made, every policy he has adopted, and every piece of legislation he has pushed for has been done with consideration for and for the betterment of hard-working union laborers and our brothers and sisters in the trades,” LIUNA President Brent Booker said in a statement Thursday.

Booker pointed to the bipartisan infrastructure law as an accomplishment of the Biden administration that gave LIUNA members more opportunities to build. Biden visited a LIUNA training center in Deforest, Wis., in February to give remarks on manufacturing, the infrastructure law and job creation under his administration.

“No Administration has demonstrated greater commitment to the men and women who build our nation than the Biden-Harris White House,” Booker said in his statement. “With Biden at our backs, LIUNA members have more opportunities to build our infrastructure, better wages and benefits, and more secure futures.”

LIUNA also endorsed Biden for president in 2020. The union is made up of half a million members in the construction industry and the endorsement comes after a national poll of members and an unanimous vote to support Biden, according to the group.

The United Auto Workers last month said they would withhold their endorsement over concerns with the White House’s focus on electric vehicles. The group that has historically backed Democrats and endorsed Biden in 2020 said at the time that their support is not going to former President Trump.