Campaign

DeSantis scores slate of endorsements from Oklahoma Republicans

by Julia Manchester - 06/08/23 10:11 AM ET
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is touting endorsements from Oklahoma Republicans as he prepares to head to the state this weekend. 

On Thursday, former Oklahoma Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R), who served as NASA administrator under former President Trump, threw his support behind the Florida governor. 

“Governor DeSantis and I were classmates in Congress, original members of the Freedom Caucus, and we have worked together on many legislative issues over the years,” Bridenstine said in a statement. “Governor DeSantis is highly intellectual, always willing to listen, and relentless in fighting for what’s right. He has always been strong on defense and a great advocate for America’s space program. He will make a great Commander in Chief.”

Bridenstine’s endorsement follows news that 20 Oklahoma state lawmakers backed DeSantis on Wednesday. 

Oklahoma House Majority Leader Jon Echols (R) and state Sen. Lonnie Paxton (R) cited DeSantis’s ability to serve two terms in their statements backing the Florida governor. Because of constitutional limits, Trump would be able to serve only one more term as president. 

“Ron DeSantis has the courageous vision and the fighting power to give Oklahomans representation of our conservative cause for eight years, and I am confident he can deliver the election victory we need,” Echols said. 

The endorsements come ahead of DeSantis’s planned visit to Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday afternoon. On Wednesday, DeSantis made a surprise trip to the southern border in Arizona, marking his first trip to the border as a presidential candidate.

