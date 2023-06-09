trending:

Campaign

GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher won’t run for Wisconsin Senate seat

by Julia Shapero - 06/09/23 10:51 AM ET
Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., left, a former Marine, joined at right by Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, speaks during a roundtable discussion with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and other Republicans as they criticize President Joe Biden on the Afghanistan evacuation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.) said on Friday that he will not run to challenge Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) in 2024.

“As the representative of Northeast Wisconsin and Chairman of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, I have a rare, bipartisan opportunity in the 118th Congress to help restore American strength, prevent war in the Pacific, and defend our basic freedoms from communist aggression,” Gallagher said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“Accomplishing this mission and serving Wisconsin’s 8th District deserve my undivided attention,” he added. “Therefore, I will not run for the Senate in 2024 and will pursue re-election to the House.”

Republicans had been pushing for Gallagher to jump in the race against the three-term Democratic senator and his decision leaves the field wide open. No Republican has officially jumped into the race in the battleground state.

“Mike Gallagher would be a great candidate,” Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), previously told Politico. “He’s the kind of candidate that with his distinguished service and then time in Congress, could win both the primary and general election.”

However, the congressman said on Friday that he is focused on his role helping to “confront the Chinese Communist Party threat.”

“I believe that when we look back in 50 years, the American people will ask: Did our elected leaders rally as a country and confront the Chinese Communist Party threat before it was too late? Continuing to lead this fight in the House of Representatives is the best way for me to help answer that question affirmatively,” he added.

