Campaign

Kemp PAC knocks Trump with poll ahead of Georgia visit

by Julia Shapero - 06/09/23 1:39 PM ET
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks at the Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.
AP Photo/Megan Varner, File
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) speaks at the Neighborhood Lot on July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga.

A political action committee associated with Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) knocked former President Trump with a poll showing him under-performing a generic Republican candidate in the state, ahead of the former president’s visit this weekend.

The survey from Hardworking Americans Inc. showed Trump virtually tied with President Biden in a hypothetical 2024 election match-up. While 42 percent of Georgia respondents said they would support the former president, 41.4 percent said they would back the current president.

However, a generic Republican candidate polled 10 points ahead of Biden in a hypothetical matchup, with 48 percent supporting the Republican and 38 percent supporting the sitting president.

“The road to the White House runs through Georgia, but it hits a dead end if Republicans nominate candidates next year who struggle to win general elections,” Cody Hall, the executive director of Hardworking Americans, said in a Twitter post.

Trump is set to make an appearance Saturday at the Georgia Republican Convention, while Kemp and other top state officials have reportedly decided not to attend the event, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Georgia governor and former president have publicly feuded since Kemp declined to acquiesce to Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in the Peach State.

Trump allegedly called Kemp in December 2020 and urged him to convene a special session of the legislature to overturn Biden’s victory in the state. About one month later, the former president would also make his now infamous call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he asked Raffensperger to “find” 11,780 more votes for him.

Trump backed former Georgia Sen. David Perdue in his bid to unseat Kemp in 2022. However, Kemp ultimately beat Perdue by more than 50 points in the Republican primary.

The jab at the former president comes the day after he was notified that he would face charges in the investigation into his handling of classified documents. However, the poll was conducted ahead of Thursday’s indictment news.

The poll was conducted by Cygnal June 5-7 with 600 likely general election voters in Georgia and had a margin of error of 3.99 percentage points. 

