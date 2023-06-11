trending:

Miami mayor says ‘stay tuned’ about his upcoming announcement

by Lauren Sforza - 06/11/23 10:54 AM ET
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) teased a potential presidential campaign launch on Sunday, telling viewers to “stay tuned” for a big announcement coming this week.

“Well, my announcement is to stay tuned,” he told Shannon Bream on “Fox News Sunday.” “Next week, I’m gonna be making like you said, a big speech in the Reagan Library. And I think it’s one that America should tune into. It’s one where we talk about what what the future of our country should be.”

Suarez has been mulling a potential bid for the White House over the last few months. He has been vocal about not voting for former President Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections, but dodged a question on whether he would support Trump in 2024.

“And I can tell you that when I take this message to people, they want to hear more,” he added. “So if I decide to run next week, hopefully I’ll make the debate stage on August 23 and be able to continue to be part of this conversation to bring in young voters, suburban women, to bring in people from cities into the Republican Party, so that we have not just a chance to win in 2024 but a chance to win for generations into the future.”

Suarez has announced that he will be delivering remarks at the the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation Thursday evening. While he did not explicitly vouch his support for Trump in the 2024 primary, he took aim at President Biden’s handling of the country.

“So what has what has changed and what has happened is we’ve gotten a taste of what a dysfunctional government can do to destroy a country in a short period of time,” he said. “And if you take that out into the future, it is incredibly scary and that is what motivates me.”

Suarez has also taken aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who announced his bid for the White House last month. He said last month that DeSantis’s “personal vendetta” with Disney has cost the state jobs and investments.

