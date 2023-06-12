Whitmer launches PAC supporting federal Democrats ahead of 2024

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) launched the Fight Like Hell PAC on Monday in an effort to boost Democrats running for federal office in 2024.

“When Michiganders gave me the honor of serving as their governor for a second term, I did not take that responsibility lightly,” Whitmer, who handily won her reelection bid last year in the battleground state, said in a statement.

“Now, we must do everything we can to keep up the momentum for candidates who fight for everyday Americans and the will of the majority,” she continued. While MAGA extremists do what they can to undermine our progress, I am committed to bolstering our efforts to elect partners at the federal level who will stand up and fight like hell for working families, seniors, and children across the country.”

Whitmer is considered a rising star within the Democratic Party. In 2020, she was among the contenders to be President Biden’s running mate. Two years later, Whitmer led Michigan’s state-level Democratic ticket to victory amid fears Republicans would gain traction in the swing state.

While Whitmer’s PAC will aid Democrats running at the federal level across the country, Michigan stands to be a battleground state going into 2024. In 2020, Biden won the state by under three points. The state also has an open Senate seat, which the non-partisan Cook Political Report rates as “lean Democratic.” Cook also rates Michigan’s seventh congressional district as a “toss-up.”