trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Whitmer launches PAC supporting federal Democrats ahead of 2024

by Julia Manchester - 06/12/23 5:00 AM ET
by Julia Manchester - 06/12/23 5:00 AM ET

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) launched the Fight Like Hell PAC on Monday in an effort to boost Democrats running for federal office in 2024. 

“When Michiganders gave me the honor of serving as their governor for a second term, I did not take that responsibility lightly,” Whitmer, who handily won her reelection bid last year in the battleground state, said in a statement. 

“Now, we must do everything we can to keep up the momentum for candidates who fight for everyday Americans and the will of the majority,” she continued. While MAGA extremists do what they can to undermine our progress, I am committed to bolstering our efforts to elect partners at the federal level who will stand up and fight like hell for working families, seniors, and children across the country.”

Whitmer is considered a rising star within the Democratic Party. In 2020, she was among the contenders to be President Biden’s running mate. Two years later, Whitmer led Michigan’s state-level Democratic ticket to victory amid fears Republicans would gain traction in the swing state. 

While Whitmer’s PAC will aid Democrats running at the federal level across the country, Michigan stands to be a battleground state going into 2024. In 2020, Biden won the state by under three points. The state also has an open Senate seat, which the non-partisan Cook Political Report rates as “lean Democratic.” Cook also rates Michigan’s seventh congressional district as a “toss-up.”

Tags Gretchen Whitmer Gretchen Whitmer Joe Biden Michigan

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  2. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  3. Eric Holder: Trump conviction could lead to impeachment, removal from office
  4. Barr: Presenting Trump as victim after indictment is ‘ridiculous’
  5. Gallego calls Kari Lake’s remarks on Trump indictment ‘dangerous’
  6. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  7. Sununu blasts 2024 GOP candidates over response to Trump indictment
  8. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  9. Former DHS official: Trump indictment paints ‘vivid picture’ of what ...
  10. Christie: Details of Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  11. Surprise Supreme Court decision gives boost to Democratic hopes
  12. Dana Bash spars with Jim Jordan over Trump indictment
  13. Republicans buckle down for what could be marathon blockade
  14. Judge’s decision that compelled Pence to testify in Jan. 6 probe unsealed
  15. Democratic fears grow over third-party candidates
  16. Judge rules Trump ally Jeffrey Clark cannot remove disciplinary hearing to ...
  17. Haberman says Walt Nauta is ‘case study’ of what happens to Trump ...
  18. Who is Walt Nauta, the Trump aide indicted in classified documents case?
Load more

Video

See all Video