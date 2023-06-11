trending:

Gallego calls Kari Lake’s remarks on Trump indictment ‘dangerous’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 06/11/23 8:08 PM ET
Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego called out former state gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) for her recent remarks on former President Trump’s indictment, referring to them as “dangerous.” 

“Last November, Arizona voters rejected Kari Lake and her off-the-rails rhetoric that does nothing but sow doubt in our elections. As a Marine who went all the way to Iraq to defend this country, our democracy, and our freedoms, I know this language isn’t just hyperbole — it’s dangerous and it threatens the very core of our democracy,” Gallego, who announced earlier this year that he would be running for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) seat, said in his statement. “For that, Kari owes every America-loving Arizonan an apology.”

Speaking at a Georgia GOP convention, Lake threatened violence toward Attorney General Merrick Garland, President Biden, and Special Counsel Jack Smith, and the media for coming after Trump. 

“If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans just like me,” Lake said during her speech on Friday, according to the AZ Central. 

“And I’m going to tell you, most of us are card-carrying members of the NRA. That’s not a threat, that’s a public service announcement.” 

Gallego’s news release also mentioned AZ Central’s published story on Lake’s remarks, noting how her continued claims that last November’s gubernatorial election and the 2020 election were stolen “have undermined Arizona’s election system and spread months’ worth of misinformation.” 

This comes as Trump was charged with 37 counts on Friday for his alleged mishandling of classified material and efforts to prevent the federal government from retrieving them, according to the unsealed indictment.

Speaking at the North Carolina GOP convention, Trump, who announced his third presidential campaign last November, said that he’s standing firm on his 2024 presidential campaign. 

“I will never yield,” Trump told those in attendance on Saturday. “I will never be deterred.”

