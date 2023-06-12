trending:

Campaign

John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’

by Lauren Sforza - 06/12/23 9:11 AM ET
Former national security advisor John Bolton said the federal charges brought against former President Trump last week are “devastating,” adding that the indictment should result in the end of his Trump’s political career.

“This is a devastating indictment,” Bolton, who served under Trump , said Monday on CNN. “I speak here as an alumnus of the Justice Department myself, because not only is it powerful, it’s very narrowly tailored. They didn’t throw everything up against the wall to see what would stick that this really is a rifle shot. And I think it’s, it should be the end of Donald Trump’s political career.”

The Justice Department last week unveiled an indictment brought against the former president. It includes 37 counts of federal charges in connection with his mishandling of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence. The indictment details how the former president allegedly sought to keep the classified documents from federal investigators, shared them with people without security clearances and improperly stored them.

Bolton said that Trump may have taken the documents because he “may have just thought were cool.” He said he would have to see what was in the documents to answer the question of why Trump may have taken them.

He also suggested that while Trump will not push for a fast trial, he hopes the Justice Department will.

“I hoped the Justice Department really does try for a speedy trial, because frankly, the sooner it goes to a jury, and we find out their answer, whatever, whatever that answer is going to be the better for the country,” Bolton said. “Justice delayed, as they say, is justice denied and the court should not let Donald Trump get the kind of delay I suspect he wants.”

Bolton on Friday also called on Trump to end his campaign for a second White House term, saying that if the former president wanted what was best for the country, he would step aside.

“Donald Trump should immediately withdraw as a candidate for president,” Bolton tweeted. “Criminal charges are piling up around him. If Trump truly stood for America First policies, he would support the rule of law instead of continually flouting it. Withdraw now!”

