Campaign

Scott gains endorsements from more than 140 South Carolina leaders

by Caroline Vakil - 06/12/23 10:09 AM ET
Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) 2024 presidential campaign announced Monday the senator received endorsements from more than 140 former and current South Carolina elected officials.

Among the endorsements Scott received are former Rep. Henry Brown (R), state Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey (R) and state House Majority Whip Brandon Newton (R). 

“I’m honored to receive the endorsements of former colleagues and friends. The support across our state has been incredible and the energy has been electric,” Scott said in a statement. “I’m prepared to take our conservative message all across South Carolina and this country. We will restore faith in America and faith in each other.”

The endorsements from Scott’s home state are especially noteworthy given South Carolina’s status as an early presidential primary state and the fact former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, who also was a two-term governor for the Palmetto State, is vying for GOP support there.

Among the state’s six House Republicans, Rep. Ralph Norman has already backed Haley, while Reps. Joe Wilson, William Timmons and Russell Fry have endorsed former President Trump.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has already announced he’s also backing Trump.

