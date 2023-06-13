53 percent of California Republicans back Trump for 2024 nod: poll



More than half of California Republicans say they will most likely vote for former President Trump in the 2024 GOP primary, according to a new Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey released on Tuesday and conducted before news of Trump’s indictment.

The Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey found that 53 percent of respondents said they would most likely vote for the former president, followed by 19 percent who said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and 10 percent who said former Vice President Pence.

Former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley received 6 percent. Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R), New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy all received less than 5 percent each.

The polling is in step with other national polling, which find Trump to be the front-runner of the 2024 GOP primary, while DeSantis is the former president’s chief rival.

“Trump’s base continues to be voters under 50 and those without a college degree, while DeSantis performs strongest among voters over 50 and those with a college degree, but still trails Trump,” explained Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling.

“Trump leads DeSantis 60% to 14% among those under 50 compared to 49% to 21% among those over 50. Among voters without a college degree, Trump leads DeSantis 62% to 15%, compared to those with a college degree where he leads 46% to 25%,” he added.

The polling comes as the 2024 Republican field is largely set in place, with Christie, Burgum and Pence announcing their bids for the White House last week. But DeSantis remains the only other GOP contender to poll in the double digits consistently, polling more closely to Trump than any of the other challengers.

The Emerson College Polling/Inside California Politics survey was conducted between June 4 and June 7 with 1,056 California voters surveyed for the total survey. The margin of error for the full sample is plus or minus 3 percentage points.