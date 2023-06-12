trending:

Campaign

Christie says Trump ‘will care less about the country this time than he did four years ago’

by Caroline Vakil - 06/12/23 9:43 PM ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie walks on stage before speaking at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) argued that former President Trump “will care less about the country this time than he did four years ago” as he seeks to make the case against reelecting Trump in 2024.

Christie argued against the idea of reelecting Trump or President Biden during a CNN town hall in New York on Monday, saying that “if those two people are the nominees, they are going to be a combined 160 years old on Election Day.”

Biden is 80 years old and Trump is 76 years, meaning they are a combined 156 years old.

The former New Jersey governor said of Biden that he didn’t want to see Biden reelected because “I disagree with President Biden, vehemently, philosophically.” But he argued that Trump also shouldn’t be reelected because “he will care less about the country this time than he did four years ago. This is personal now.”

“And the proof of that is – everybody look, look how angry he is. Every time he talks, he’s angry. Like, this isn’t an angry game. Sometimes you gotta be mad. Sometimes people make me mad, and you’ve seen video of me. I don’t hold back,” he said. “But if there’s that much anger, when he displays it, it’s never about what’s being done to the country.”

Christie announced his 2024 White House bid last week, though his campaign is considered a longshot in the crowded 2024 GOP primary. He’s pitched himself as chief Trump antagonist, arguing Republicans need to move on from the former president.

But Trump still remains the frontrunner in national and state-level polls, underscoring that unseating the party’s top leader will be no small feat. 

Tags Joe Biden

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

