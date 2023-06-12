trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Newsom says he’d agree to a debate against DeSantis moderated by Hannity 

by Julia Manchester - 06/12/23 10:32 PM ET
by Julia Manchester - 06/12/23 10:32 PM ET
AP Photo

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) said he would agree to a debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity. 

“I’m all in. Count on it,” Newsom told Hannity during a sitdown interview on Fox News that aired Monday. 

“You would do a two-hour debate with Ron DeSantis?” Hannity asked. 

“Make it three,” Newsom responded. “I would do it one day’s notice with no notes. I look forward to that.” 

Tensions between the two governors have grown after a dozen migrants from the Texas border were flown to Sacramento, Calif. The Florida Division of Emergency Management confirmed last week that the state was behind recent migrant flights to California.

“From left-leaning mayors in El Paso, Texas, and Denver, Colorado, the relocation of those illegally crossing the United States border is not new,” division of emergency management spokesperson Alecia Collins said in a statement to The Hill last week. “But suddenly, when Florida sends illegal aliens to a sanctuary city, it’s false imprisonment and kidnapping.”

Sixteen South American migrants who entered the country through Texas were dropped off outside the Roman Catholic church in Sacramento earlier this month after boarding a private plane.  California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) said he met with the migrants and that there was “no prior arrangement or care in place” for them. He also said the migrants were carrying documentation from Florida. Newsom and Bonta have questioned whether the flight to Sacramento was legal, suggesting that it could be “state-sanctioned” kidnapping. 

Hannity pushed back on Newsom, saying that the migrants had signed a waiver. Newsom noted he saw the waiver, but it did not make any sense to him. 

The California governor went on to point out that Florida was not a border state, but DeSantis is desperate “to get in on the action.” 

“Trump is going to clean his clock,” Newsom said, referring to the Republican presidential primary. 

Newsom’s comments were part of a wide-ranging sit-down interview with Hannity. Speculation has swirled around whether the California governor will run for president in the future. Newsom told Hannity that he would not challenge Biden in the Democratic primary this cycle and heaped praise on the president. 

“I’m rooting for our president and I have great confidence [in him],” Newsom said. 

Tags Gavin Newsom Rob Bonta Ron DeSantis Sean Hannity

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  2. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  3. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  4. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  5. GOP rep accuses DOJ of setting trap to imprison Trump supporters: ‘They want ...
  6. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  7. Newsom says he’d agree to a debate against DeSantis moderated by Hannity 
  8. Trump vows to appoint special prosecutor to ‘go after’ Biden if former ...
  9. Claims that UFO information was inappropriately withheld from Congress deemed ...
  10. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  11. Christie says conduct alleged in Trump indictment ‘awful,’ says ‘lot more ...
  12. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  13. Trump blames Biden poll numbers for DOJ indictment
  14. Dissecting Trump’s defenses: Allies test out a variety in classified docs case
  15. John Bolton: Trump indictment ‘devastating’
  16. GOP conservatives say they’ll end House floor blockade — for now
  17. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
  18. Three ways the indictment of Donald Trump hurts America
Load more

Video

See all Video