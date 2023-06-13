trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Paul Ryan: Trump’s indictment renders him ‘not electable’ 

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/13/23 10:40 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 06/13/23 10:40 AM ET
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis)
Annabelle Gordon
Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis) moderates an event entitled ‘Learning from Practitioners to Promote Upward Mobility and Advance Opportunity: A Conversation with Paul Ryan’ at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wisc.) said the indictment of former President Trump on federal charges last week will make him unelectable in 2024, should he win the GOP’s primary election.

“If we nominate anybody not named Donald Trump, we’re going to beat Joe Biden,” Ryan said Tuesday during an appearance on CBS This Morning, noting the former president had plenty of “baggage” before last week’s indictment was handed down.

“He’s got a great core of support, and in a primary that’s what you build off of. So it does matter,” Ryan said. “But I think the electability argument is going to become more salient with this event and whatever happens in the future…it’s going to make it easier to make the argument to his supporters he’s not electable.”

“He’s going to cost us the Senate again, he’s going to cost us House seats, and we want to win,” he added.

Trump is slated to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday afternoon on more than 30 counts related to his handling of classified documents after he left the White House in 2021. Federal prosecutors have alleged Trump put national security at risk and is in violation of the Espionage Act.

The former president has dismissed the accusations against him as political and told his supporters President Biden is “weaponizing” the Justice Department against him to keep him from claiming the White House again.

Trump and Ryan are frequent foes.

The former president has repeatedly attacked the former lawmaker over his seat on the board of Fox Corp., which owns and operates Fox News, an outlet Trump has grown increasingly sour on since his 2020 election loss.

Tags 2024 presidential election classified documents Donald Trump Paul Ryan Trump arraignment

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  2. Fox News’s Turley: Trump could face ‘terminal sentence’ if DOJ proves ...
  3. How Biden’s big investments spurred a factory boom
  4. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  5. McConnell, GOP allies steer clear of defending Trump on indictment
  6. Senate GOP leaders break with House on Trump indictment  
  7. White House press secretary violated Hatch Act: watchdog
  8. Attorneys file to represent Trump ahead of arraignment: live updates
  9. GOP set to mark up spending bills at levels below debt ceiling deal caps
  10. McCarthy, Scalise tensions bubble into public over GOP rebellion
  11. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  12. McCarthy attacks CNN in response to Trump question
  13. Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump indictment worse than what ‘greatest detractors ...
  14. Fox News sends cease and desist letter to Carlson over Twitter show
  15. White House threatens to veto GOP resolution against its pistol brace ban
  16. El Niño could mean the hottest year on record, meteorologists warn
  17. Conservative revolt in House alarms Senate GOP
  18. Watch live: 2024 hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy holds press conference
Load more

Video

See all Video