North Dakota senators endorse Burgum’s 2024 bid

Both of North Dakota’s senators are publicly endorsing state Gov. Doug Burgum’s (R) 2024 presidential campaign.

Sen. John Hoeven (R-N.D.) told Politico on Tuesday that he is supporting Burgum’s candidacy for president, after previously signaling his support for his state’s governor in an interview with local radio station WDAY last month before Burgum launched his bid.

“Well I’ve known Doug for a long time. He’s been a strong leader in the private sector and as our governor and of course you know it’s exciting. Obviously I support him and we’ll see how it goes,” Hoeven told WDAY.

Sen. Kevin ​​Cramer (R-N.D.) told NBC News he is endorsing Burgum’s campaign. He told the Forum newspaper last week that he believes Burgum “would be a good Republican nominee and be an excellent candidate and an excellent president.”

“It’s hard not to be in Doug Burgum’s corner,” Cramer told The Forum. “I think it’s such a great thing for our state.”

Burgum, who has been North Dakota’s governor since 2016, launched his long-shot 2024 presidential campaign last Wednesday. In his speech, Burgum argued that the country needs new leadership in the White House and said he would focus on the economy, energy and national security.

“We need a leader who’s experienced firsthand that we win as a country when our innovators and entrepreneurs can soar and when every single person … can grow and thrive,” Burgum said.

The 66-year-old politician entered a crowded field of Republicans aiming to challenge former President Trump for the party’s nomination, joining a list of contenders that includes former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

The Hill has reached out to the offices of Sens. Hoeven and Cramer for comment.