Trump will host supporters at his Bedminster club, a site mentioned twice in indictment

Trump is set to address his supporters hours after his court hearing on Tuesday from a location that plays a central role in the federal indictment against him: his Bedminster, N.J., club.

The former president is flying back late Tuesday afternoon from Miami to New Jersey, and he is scheduled to give remarks at 8:15 p.m.

Reporters on site posted photos of dozens of folding chairs set up on the patio of the Bedminster club, many of them assigned to prominent Trump allies like Mike Lindell, Kash Patel and Sebastian Gorka.

Trump is likely to blast special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation and resulting indictment as politically motivated and an effort to thwart his bid for another White House term.

Bedminster is prominently featured in two key incidents mentioned in Smith’s indictment.

The first came in July 2021, when Trump is said to have shown and described a “plan of attack” prepared for him by Pentagon officials while in the White House. The meeting, which was with a writer, publisher and two staff members, was recorded. None of the other individuals present had security clearances.

The indictment contains a transcript of the conversation between Trump and a staffer in which he describes the document as “secret information” and acknowledges he can no longer declassify it.

The filing also details a second incident in August or September of 2021 in which Trump showed a representative of his political action committee who did not possess a security clearance a classified map related to a military operation.

Trump is said to have told the associate during the meeting at Bedminster club that he should not be showing it to the person and that they should not get too close.