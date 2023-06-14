trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump campaign raises $2 million after arraignment on federal charges

by Brett Samuels - 06/14/23 2:40 PM ET
by Brett Samuels - 06/14/23 2:40 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump
AP images

Former President Trump’s campaign brought in roughly $2 million in the hours after he was arraigned Tuesday on federal charges stemming from his retention of classified documents after leaving office.

A source familiar with the figures confirmed to The Hill that Trump’s campaign raised $2.04 million during a dinner with donors and campaign bundlers at Trump’s Bedminster, N.J., club Tuesday night.

Trump joined the event following remarks to supporters there.

Politico first reported on the campaign’s fundraising figures.

The dinner was Trump’s first major fundraiser of his 2024 campaign, but it coincided with his arraignment in Miami.

Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to charges on 37 counts following a Department of Justice indictment alleging he violated the Espionage Act and obstructed justice in taking classified records from his presidency and refusing to return them.

The indictment alleges Trump kept the documents in various rooms of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, which frequently hosted large events and gatherings. It also says on two occasions, he spoke about specific classified materials with staffers at his New Jersey club who did not have security clearances.

The fundraising figures also reflect how Trump and his team have managed to turn his legal woes into enthusiasm among supporters for his 2024 White House bid.

Trump traveled directly from his arraignment to a popular Cuban restaurant in Miami, where he mingled with supporters and posed for photos. He then made his way to Bedminster, where supporters sang him “Happy Birthday” in the middle of a speech where the former president decried the charges as political persecution.

Tags Donald Trump

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  2. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  3. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  4. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  5. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  6. Virginia 1st-grade teacher who was shot by student was fired, attorney says
  7. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  8. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  9. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  10. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  11. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  12. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  13. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  14. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
  15. Watch live: Jerome Powell holds press conference after Fed meeting on interest ...
  16. Democrats fume as House GOP plans steep spending cuts despite debt ceiling deal
  17. Pence says he ‘can’t defend’ allegations in Trump indictment
  18. Trump unloads on special counsel Jack Smith in speech hours after arraignment
Load more

Video

See all Video