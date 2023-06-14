trending:

RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability vs. major 2024 candidates: poll

by Jared Gans - 06/14/23 2:50 PM ET
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at an event where he announced his run for president on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, in Boston. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist and environmental lawyer who is running for the Democratic nomination for president, has a higher favorability rating than many of the other 2024 presidential candidates, according to a new poll. 

The poll from The Economist and YouGov released Wednesday showed that Kennedy was viewed favorably by 49 percent of respondents giving him the highest net favorability rating of 19 points.  He was viewed unfavorable by 30 percent.

President Biden and former President Trump each had the second-highest percentages of respondents viewing them favorably, with 44 percent saying so. But Biden had a –9 net favorability rating, while Trump had a –10 net favorability rating. 

Conservative entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) had the second-highest net favorability ratings of the names included at 8 points. Ramaswamy was viewed favorably by 26 percent and unfavorably by 19 percent, while Scott was viewed favorably by 32 percent and unfavorably by 25 percent. 

Author and progressive activist Marianne Williamson had the lowest percentage of respondents who say they view her favorably at 19 percent, while former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) had the lowest net favorability rating of –24 points. 

The results come as Kennedy, the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy and son of former Attorney General Robert Kennedy, is sparking some concerns among Democrats who are feeding into the notion that they’re worried about the primary challenger to Biden. 

Polls have shown Kennedy with support from about a fifth of Democratic voters recently, causing him to gain more attention and media coverage. 

The poll was conducted from June 10 to 13 among 1,500 U.S. adults. The margin of error was 2.9 points.

