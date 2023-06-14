Biden tops Trump by 4 points in new poll

President Biden leads former President Trump by four points, according to a hypothetical general election poll released Wednesday.

The Quinnipiac University poll found that 48 percent of respondents would support Biden over Trump, who received 44 percent of support. While Biden’s support is unchanged since the last poll in late May, Trump’s support has dropped 2 points.

The change is little for the former president in light of his second indictment. Trump was indicted on felony charges of mishandling classified information and conspiring to obstruct justice last week. Trump was arraigned in Miami on Tuesday.

“A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former President’s standing with voters? Not much at all,” Quinnipiac analyst Tim Malloy noted.

The poll also found that Biden has a higher favorability than Trump. Forty-two percent of respondents had a favorable view of Biden, and 54 percent had an unfavorable view. Trump, according to the survey, received 37 percent favorability and 59 percent unfavorability.

Support for Biden is strongest among Black and Hispanic respondents, and he is stronger with women than with men. Older respondents were also more likely to back Biden in the survey.

The president’s favorability among registered voters was a 4-point increase from the May poll.

Among Democrats, Biden held a sizable 57-point lead over his closest competition: Robert Kennedy Jr. Among Republicans, Trump held a 22-point lead in the poll over his strongest primary opponent, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.