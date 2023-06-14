trending:

Trump support steady after indictment: survey

by Julia Shapero - 06/14/23 2:52 PM ET
FILE - Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. An onscreen headline on Fox News Channel called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who sought to have his political rival arrested. It was shown on Fox Monday night, beneath a split-screen image of former President Donald Trump speaking to supporters live and Biden speaking earlier at the White House. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE – Former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Support for former President Trump has remained largely steady, despite being indicted for a second time last week over his handling of classified documents, according to a new poll released on Wednesday.

The Quinnipiac University poll found that 53 percent of Republican and Republican-leaning voters said they would support the former president in a GOP primary. That’s down just 3 points from a survey in late May.

And Trump’s competition for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is still trailing far behind in the polls.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sits in a distant second with 23 percent, while former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are all tied in third with 4 percent.

In a hypothetical 2024 rematch, Trump is trailing President Biden by 4 points, with the former president garnering 44 percent support and the sitting president picking up 48 percent support, the poll found. In the May iteration of the survey, Trump sat two points behind with 46 percent support.

The poll was conducted in the midst of Trump’s second indictment. The former president announced that he had been charged on Thursday night, and the indictment was unsealed the next day.

He pleaded not guilty to 37 counts at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and efforts to block the government from recovering them.

“A federal indictment. A court date on a litany of charges. A blizzard of critical media coverage. The negative impact on the former President’s standing with voters? Not much at all,” Tim Malloy, a Quinnipiac University polling analyst, noted in a press release.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted June 8-12 with 1,929 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

